Haymarket native Jackson Ledbetter will drum at country music festival ‘Faster Horses’

Ledbetter

Berklee College of Music, Boston, Mass.: “Berklee student and Haymarket native Jackson Ledbetter will be the drummer for Vivienne Artur’s band at the major country music festival Faster Horses in Brooklyn, Michigan on Sunday, July 16 as part of the Berklee Popular Music Institute (BPMI), an innovative class at the college that brings students and Berklee-affiliated acts to major North American music festivals.”

“The BPMI program guides students through every step of going from the classroom to the stage—important preparation for a performance career. While most Berklee classes take place over the course of one semester, BPMI runs on a three-semester, full-year cycle. In the fall semester, the class selects the artists and splits up into management teams.”

“In the spring, students work on artist development, marketing, digital presence, budgets, merchandise, sponsorships, and advancing their assigned festival. For the final semester, in the summer and early fall, teams rehearse with the artists to prepare them for the festival stage—a much different experience than a club show—and accompany them to each festival to handle on-site promotion, production, and tour management.”