Happy Independence Day from Manassas Park

Manassas Park held its Independence Day celebration today at Signal Hill Park.

The fireworks show began at 9:30 p.m.

Thank you to all who attended tonight’s spectacular firework celebration at Signal Hill Park! ? pic.twitter.com/MJAuBOXWFt — Manassas Park Community Center (@theMPCC) July 2, 2023

As we reported in March, the city moved its Independence Day celebration from July 4 to July 1 after city leaders said moving the show to a new date would lessen the competition from neighboring Manassas, which has a July 4 fireworks show that draws tens of thousands of people.