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Happy Independence Day from Manassas Park

By Uriah Kiser

Manassas Park held its Independence Day celebration today at Signal Hill Park.

The fireworks show began at 9:30 p.m.

As we reported in March, the city moved its Independence Day celebration from July 4 to July 1 after city leaders said moving the show to a new date would lessen the competition from neighboring Manassas, which has a July 4 fireworks show that draws tens of thousands of people.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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