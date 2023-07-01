FredNats edge Red Sox 4-2

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The FredNats picked up their second straight win over the Salem Red Sox, winning 4-2 in front of over 5,000 fans at VACU Stadium.”

“Fredericksburg jumped on Salem starter Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz in the bottom of the first inning. Armando Cruz drew a walk with one man gone, before Daylen Lile doubled to put runners on second and third. Branden Boissiere lifted a pitch into center field for a sacrifice fly to bring Cruz home with the first run of the game. Blake Klassen followed with his first FredNat RBI, a double to plate Lile and push the Freddies ahead 2-0.”