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FredNats edge Red Sox 4-2

By Uriah Kiser

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The FredNats picked up their second straight win over the Salem Red Sox, winning 4-2 in front of over 5,000 fans at VACU Stadium.”

“Fredericksburg jumped on Salem starter Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz in the bottom of the first inning. Armando Cruz drew a walk with one man gone, before Daylen Lile doubled to put runners on second and third. Branden Boissiere lifted a pitch into center field for a sacrifice fly to bring Cruz home with the first run of the game. Blake Klassen followed with his first FredNat RBI, a double to plate Lile and push the Freddies ahead 2-0.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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