NOVEC tours tours students in Washington, D.C.

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC): “Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative sponsored four local high school students for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) Youth Tour in Washington, D.C. from June 19 to 23.”

“They, along with nearly 1,800 other students from across the nation, learned about cooperatives, visited historic sites and museums, and saw the federal government in action.”

The NOVEC-sponsored students were:

Jordan Asinugo, of Battlefield High School in Haymarket

Bora Yoon, of Battlefield High School

Grace Kestler, of Loudoun Valley High School in Leesburg

Alexa Zarkauskas, of C. D. Hylton High School in Woodbridge

“During the tour, the NOVEC students had the opportunity to speak with United States Sen. Sen. John Fetterman as well as a staff assistant to U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia while touring the US capitol.”

“They also visited Arlington National Cemetery, the Pentagon, and the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial. They enjoyed The Lion King at the Kennedy Center, a Potomac River cruise, and the National Zoo. All of the NOVEC students said they were pleased with their Youth Tour experience…Applications will open in January 2024 for next summer’s Youth Tour.”

“The Electric Cooperative Youth Tour has brought high school students to Washington, D.C. for a week in June nearly every year since the late 1950s. Nearly 50,000 students from rural areas and small towns across America have participated in this program since its inception.