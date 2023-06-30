Two 16-year-olds charged in Woodbridge double shooting

Prince William police: “Malicious Wounding – On June 29 at 4:37PM, officers responded to the 1200 block of Potomac Vista Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. Upon arriving in the area of the playground, officers located a 17-year-old male juvenile and an 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds and provided immediate first aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived.

The victims were then transported to an area hospital where they are expected to recover. The investigation revealed the two victims were near the playground area when they encountered two other males, later identified as the two accused. At one point during the encounter, a verbal altercation escalated before shots were fired, striking the two victims. The suspects fled the area on foot prior to police arriving at the location.

“While checking the area, officers and a police K-9 located and detained both suspects who were in possession of the firearms. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. Following the investigation, the two accused, both identified as 16-year-old male juveniles, were arrested. In addition, one of the accused was found in possession of suspected illegal narcotics.”

“Arrested on June 29: [Juveniles] A 16-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge Charged with 2 counts of malicious wounding, 1 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, 1 count of possession of a controlled substance, and 1 count of possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics.”

“A 16-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge Charged with 2 counts of malicious wounding, 1 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center”