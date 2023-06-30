Natural Bridge now fully under state ownership

Virginia State Parks: “Virginia’s landmark Natural Bridge in Rockbridge County is now fully under state ownership. The deed establishing the Commonwealth of Virginia as the owner of the natural wonder and 1,530 acres surrounding it was recorded in Lexington on June 15. ”

“The property was previously held by the Trust for Public Land (TPL), a national nonprofit organization that works to protect public land. The organization worked with the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) through its acquisition process to transfer the property to the Commonwealth for permanent stewardship. It has been managed as a Virginia State Park since 2016.”

“The park’s master plan (PDF) (PDF), approved in 2021, called for making several improvements after the state took ownership, including moving Route 11 off the bridge, as recommended by the Virginia Department of Transportation.”