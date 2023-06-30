Gautam named Habitat for Humanity Prince William board chair

Habitat for Humanity Prince William County: “Habitat for Humanity Prince William County would like to welcome Ms. Sonia Gautam as our new Board Chair for FY24! She has served prior on our Board of Directors as a board member and is now ready to lead us into FY24 with her energy, ideas, and drive.”

“Sonia is a native Nepali and has worked in the Prince William County area formally as a Bank Manager at Truist Bank, and currently serves as a Business Development Officer with FVC Bank. She brings to the board 13 years of experience in the banking and finance industry with cumulative experience in providing financial literacy for clients. She received a BA in Finance from Mountain State University, WV, and a BBS (bachelor’s in business science) in International Finance from St. Xavier’s University from Kathmandu, Nepal. Sonia has developed a strong sense of devotion to the nonprofit sector as a board member and has worked with Habitat to provide financial literacy courses for families in Prince William County. This experience has provided Sonia a deep appreciation for how nonprofits seek to improve the quality of life in our region.”