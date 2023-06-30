Dr. George Hampton, for whom Godwin Middle School was renamed, dies

Dr. George Hampton has died at age 95, according to Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood.

The Prince William County School Board renamed Godwin Middle School in Dale City after Hampton in 2016. The renaming sparked controversy.

Hampton retired from the Army as a Lt. Colonel, worked as a research scientist, and was an assistant professor of military science at Virginia State University. Multiple Virginia governors appointed Hampton to serve in several state positions, including roles on the Parole and Alcohol Beverage Control boards.

Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. George M. Hampton (95), a remarkable community leader who has left an indelible impact on countless lives.”

“He was a visionary who dedicated his life to serving others and pouring his heart into our community.”

“Dr. Hampton’s wisdom, guidance, and unwavering support have been invaluable to me personally. As a Councilman and later as Mayor, he encouraged and inspired me to lead with purpose and to always prioritize the needs of our residents. His words of wisdom and mentorship will forever hold a special place in my heart.”