6 adults, 2 children displaced after townhouse fire

Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department: “Townhouse Fire, Thursday June 29, 2023, 11:17 PM.”

“Units were dispatched to the 7500 block of Bedford Road (Sudley) last evening for a townhouse fire reported by the occupants. Crews arrived on the scene with a working basement fire, and all occupants evacuated from the home. The fire was located in the basement and quickly extinguished. The home did sustain significant damage. No injuries were reported. The Building Official declared the structure was unsafe to occupy, displacing six (6) adults and two (2) children. Red Cross was on the scene to assist. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire originated in the basement utility room ignited by improper use of an extension cord.”

“This fire was discovered by occupants within the home; however, smoke detectors did activate shortly thereafter. The Fire Marshal’s Office would like to recommend residents check your smoke detectors on a monthly basis. Smoke detectors offer you the best protection to safely evacuate your home in the event of a fire.”