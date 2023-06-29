Updated 1:20 p.m. — Virginia State Police: “Per the Prince William County Police Department, Josias Suriel Zavala has been SAFELY LOCATED. This alert is canceled.”

Original post — Prince William police: “MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Josias Suriel ZAVALA who was reportedly last seen at his residence on Alleghany Rd. in the Manassas area of Prince William County at 12:00AM on June 27 after making concerning statements to family. Later that morning, he left the residence and may be operating a silver, 2002 Honda CRV with Virginia registration ZY1436.”

“Josias is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as endangered. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.”

“ZAVALA is described as White male, 23 years of age, 5’11”, 215lbs with black hair, brown eyes, scars on left wrist and abdominal marks. No known last clothing description available.”