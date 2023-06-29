This week’s Dean’s List

Baldwin Wallace University: SolE Hall-Hamilton of Woodbridge was among over 30 students recently recognized for achievements at Baldwin Wallace University. Hall-Hamilton, a Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School graduate majoring in English, received The Professor David Prok Humanitarian Award for Social Justice in Sex and Gender Diversity.

More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the spring 2023 semester at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist, and doctoral levels:

Ruby Ford, of Woodbridge, earned a Master of Public Health degree in Health Management & Policy.

Shenandoah University: 1,143 graduates received their degrees and/or certificate during the 2022-23 academic year:

Those graduates include Jessica Brito of Woodbridge, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Zoyah Butt of Manassas, who earned a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies, Alison Dinofrio of Bristow, who earned a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy, Michael Georgy of Bristow, who earned a Doctor of Pharmacy, Sophia Gillam of Bristow, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Jason Griffin of Stafford, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Virtual Reality Design, Carla Hatfield of Stafford, who earned a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy, Rachel Kang of Gainesville, who earned a Master of Science in Nursing, Jamie Kennedy of Woodbridge, who earned a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies, Juliana Magalhaes of Gainesville, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Elizabeth Maldonado of Gainesville, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Peter Mattson of Manassas, who earned a Bachelor of Music in Performance, Tehetena Mulugeta of Woodbridge, who earned a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies, Jensen Palmer of Stafford, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Laura Peritore of Manassas, who earned a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy, Madeeha Sattar of Manassas, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Megan Stoklosa of Woodbridge, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Rebekah Toliver of Woodbridge, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, James Turner of Bristow, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration.

Alexis Viernes of Stafford, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Jessica Cypher of Bristow, who earned a Professional Studies Certificate for Reading Licensure, Lindsey Norton of Bristow, who earned a Professional Studies Certificate for Reading Licensure, Celestine Penn-Murray of Gainesville, who earned a Professional Studies Certificate for Reading Licensure.

Jaryl Alloway of Bristow, who earned a Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity, Annan Bataineh of Bristow, who earned a Doctor of Pharmacy, Mackenzie Dierberg of Manassas, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Collin Ennis of Gainesville, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration, Braden Gallant of Bristow, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration.

Hanna Hannesdottir of Woodbridge, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Grant Howser of Dumfries, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Lauren Jerothe of Woodbridge, who earned a Master of Science in Performing Arts Leadership & Management, Vivian Lam of Stafford, who earned a Doctor of Pharmacy, Amanda Leyva of Woodbridge, who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting.

Kaisha Martinez Pereira of Woodbridge, who earned a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies, Jestina McLawrence of Gainesville, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Habib Nazarei of Woodbridge, who earned a Doctor of Pharmacy, Virginia Osorio of Stafford, who earned a Doctor of Occupational Therapy, Sana Saleem of Manassas, who earned a Doctor of Pharmacy and a Master of Science in Pharmacogenomics & Personalized Medicine.

Angelina Sothmann of Dumfries, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology, Nicholas Villacorte of Manassas, who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting and Brenden Zabava of Dumfries, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration.

The University of Alabama: A total of 12,487 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2023 were named to the dean’s list:

Austin Anderson of Bristow, was named to the Presidents List, Sean Cloutier of Bristow, was named to the Deans List, Delaney Woodard of Bristow, was named to the Deans List, Hannah Towles of Bristow, was named to the Deans List, Ryan Luskey of Manassas, was named to the Presidents List, Abigail Russell of Manassas, was named to the Presidents List.

Ryan Elam of Manassas Park, was named to the Deans List, Teresa Elam of Manassas Park, was named to the Deans List, Ethan Abbott of Stafford, was named to the Deans List, Magnolia Malone of Stafford, was named to the Presidents List, Peyton Rooney of Stafford, was named to the Presidents List, Rachel Stepp of Stafford, was named to the Presidents List, Kylie Cropp of Woodbridge, was named to the Deans List, Conor Legere of Woodbridge, was named to the Deans List and Sydney Wood of Woodbridge, was named to the Deans List.

Miami University: Wendy Poe of Stafford, was among more than 4,555 students from Miami University who received degrees during the in-person spring commencement May 13, 2023. Poe graduated Cum Laude, Cum Laude with a BA Interactive Media Studies, Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Interactive Media Studies, Speech Path & Audiology.

Rochester Institute of Technology: The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year:

Aaliyah Dalhouse of Bristow, who is in the computer engineering program, Yin Hinton of Woodbridge, who is in the computer engineering technology program, Nicholas Deary of Bristow , who is in the computer science program, Mathew Owusu of Woodbridge, who is in the computer science program, Nemesis Velazquez of Dumfries, who is in the new media interactive development program and Ryan McGee of Stafford, who is in the robotics and manufacturing engineering technology program.

Youngstown State University: Megan Callahan of Bristow, was among more than 1,500 students awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University’s Spring Commencement. Callahan earned a Master of Science in Criminal Justice.

Hood College: The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Hood College for the spring 2023 semester:

Courtney Ellis of Bristow, Cristian Reyna of Fredericksburg, Wally Muhammad of Gainesville, Josh Forgas and Alba Reyes Montiel of Manassas.

Ohio University Scripps College of Communication: Maddie Kiefer of Manassas has been named to OHIO’s Spring 2023 Dean’s List.

Lebanon Valley College: Matthew Kassab of Stafford, was one of more than 200 Lebanon Valley College student-athletes to be named to the 2023 Middle Atlantic Conference’s (MAC) Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll. Kassab, a Brooke Point High School graduate, is a member of the Lebanon Valley College men’s ice hockey team and received a bachelor of science in business administration at The Valley.