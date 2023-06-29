Stafford nabs 2 wanted men from Prince William County

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “Two 19-year-old’s, one of which was wanted, were arrested yesterday after being found with beer and narcotics.”

“On June 27th at approximately 8:36 p.m. Sergeant B.U. Demirci was on a traffic stop at the Exxon, located at 375 Warrenton Road. Deputy L.T. Ward and Deputy S.A. Fulford responded to assist after it was discovered the male driver was wanted out of Prince William County for possession of controlled substances. If that wasn’t bad enough, Sergeant Demirci observed suspected controlled substances in plain view.”

“Both the male and female suspect were charged with underage possession of alcohol, underage possession of marijuana, and possession of controlled substances.”