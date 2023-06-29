Environmental groups file suit against the Navy

By Uriah Kiser

Nice/Middleton Bridge over the Potomac River [Photo: Maryland MDTA]
The Center Square: “Two environmental groups have filed a federal lawsuit alleging the Naval Surface Warfare Center at Dahlgren, Virginia, violated the Clean Water Act through munitions testing in and over the Potomac.”

“The Potomac Riverkeeper Network and the Natural Resources Defense Council filed suit in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore, alleging NSWC Dahlgren has discharged over 33 million pounds of munitions into the Potomac containing toxic metals, solvents, explosives and other potentially harmful constituents.”

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