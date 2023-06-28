Prince William schools celebrate state, national champs

Prince William County Public Schools: “Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) high school athletes had a successful 2022-23 spring sports season, yielding national and state champions. Congratulations to the following individuals and teams on their accomplishments.”
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