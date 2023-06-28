Prince William schools celebrate state, national champs

Published June 28, 2023 at 8:11PM | Updated August 13, 2024 at 6:26PM

Patriot High School Outdoor Boys Track State Champions Brentsville District High School Girls Soccer Team Forest Park High School E-Sports Champions Colgan High School Girls Soccer Team Colgan High School’s Matthew Staton – Tennis State Champion Individual Track State Championship Winners

Prince William County Public Schools: “Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) high school athletes had a successful 2022-23 spring sports season, yielding national and state champions. Congratulations to the following individuals and teams on their accomplishments.”

Click here to read about the winners.