Know your LGBTQIA+ flags, says Fairfax Co. Gov’t

Fairfax County Government: “As we continue celebrating Pride Month in Fairfax County, learn about the #pride flags representing the diverse LGBTQIA+ community. Formerly used to represent gay people, the rainbow flag is used as the main LGBTQIA+ flag when addressing social issues and celebrating Pride.”
I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!