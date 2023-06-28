Hugh appointed Pr. Wm. Deputy County Executive for Community Development

Prince William County Government: “County Executive Chris Shorter appointed Wade A. Hugh as Prince William County’s Deputy County Executive for Community Development. The Board of County Supervisors concurred with the County Executive’s decision to appoint Hugh, whose appointment is effective immediately.”

“As Deputy County Executive, Hugh will be responsible for overseeing the county’s development services agencies, which include Development Services, Economic Development, Parks, Recreation and Tourism, Planning, Public Works and Transportation, as well as the Office of Environmental Sustainability. He will also serve as the liaison to the Service Authority and Quantico Marine Corps Base.”