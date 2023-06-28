3 displaced by townhouse fire in Woodstream

Stafford County Fire and Rescue: “Just after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28th, Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) units were dispatched for a reported structure fire in the 00 block of Hunting Creek Lane [Woodstream neighborhood in North Stafford] in the northern portion of Stafford County. First arriving units marked on the scene less than 5 minutes later and found a vehicle on fire in front of a three-story, end-of-the-row townhouse that had extended to the front of the home. The fire was brought under control in approximately 10 minutes, with minor damage to the adjacent townhome.”

“The townhome was occupied by three adults at the time. All were able to evacuate without assistance, and the American Red Cross has been contacted for assistance. No firefighter injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. SCFR units were assisted on the scene by Quantico Fire and Emergency Services.”