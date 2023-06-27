Stafford schools urges parents to round up at register

Stafford County Public Schools: “Stafford County public schools are again partnering with Giant Food on a program to help support children facing food insecurity. From June 16 through July 27, 2023, Giant Food patrons may “ROUND UP AT THE REGISTER” their grocery purchase.”

“These donations provide another opportunity for us to support our families, and we are thankful for this important partnership.” said Stafford Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas W. Taylor.

“Last year, ROUND UP AT THE REGISTER raised $26,413 for each of the 29 participating school divisions.”