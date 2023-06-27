Stafford crime report: DUI, larceny, fraud

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “England Run Townhouses, 6/23, 7:50 p.m. Deputy S.D. Jett responded to a call of a breaking and entering. The victim advised someone had unlawfully entered her residence and stolen half of her marijuana. A witness observed a dark sedan outside the residence during the time of the incident.”
“DRUGS Rappahannock Regional Jail, 1745 Richmond Highway, 6/23, 1:58 a.m. Anyone forget where they left their drugs? Deputy S.A. Fulford found a suspected controlled substance in the parking lot of the jail. If anyone would like to claim their lost item, feel free to give us a call.”
“DUI Intersection of Centreport Parkway and the I 95 exit ramp, 6/24, 3:53 a.m. First Sergeant M.R. Flick and Deputy D.S. Jett responded to a call of a disabled vehicle. When they arrived, they observed a vehicle sitting at the green light, with an unconscious driver. When the driver woke up, deputies observed he had glassy, bloodshot eyes, and the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. The driver further advised he had a few shots of Hennessy prior to driving. Within the vehicle was an open container of alcohol. The driver was charged with driving under the influence, and drinking while driving. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.”
“Solomon Drive, 6/24, 11:19 a.m. Sergeant N. Zotos and Deputy P.J. Leon responded to a call of a disabled vehicle. When they arrived, they observed a vehicle in the middle of the road with a driver who had pinpoint pupils. After conducting field sobriety tests, the driver was charged with driving under the influence. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.”
“FRAUD CarPlug, 198 Tyler Von Way, 6/23, 11:11 a.m. Deputy S.M. Craig responded to a call of a fraud. Staff advised a male was extremely interested in a gray 2015 Mercedes, and purchased it for $44,000. The suspect used a check that was discovered to be fraudulent only after the vehicle had been driven away. If anyone knows a skinny black male who is approximately 5’11 and recently obtained a gray 2015 Mercedes without much financial hardship, the Sheriff’s Office would be very interested in hearing about it.”
“LARCENY Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 6/23, 8:02 p.m. Deputy K.L. Steffenhagen responded to a rather rubbery larceny. Store staff advised a male suspect stole a tire, valued over $120.”
“Wawa, 9 South Gateway Drive, 6/24, 5:03 a.m. Deputy A.J. Charoenthep responded to a call of a larceny. Store staff advised a female they are very familiar with for shoplifting, had once again returned to do just that.”
“Country Inn Suites, 656 Warrenton Road, 6/24, 10:08 a.m. Deputy J.E. Cordes responded to a call of a larceny. The victim advised he checked out yesterday; however, forgot his PlayStation set up. When he returned to retrieve it, the approximately $1,050 worth of items were gone.”
“PUBLIC INTOXICATION West Cambridge Street, 6/24, 12:24 a.m. Deputy D.S. Jett responded to a report of an unknown male yelling outside the caller’s residence. Deputy Jett just happened to be in the area and responded immediately to observe a male channeling his Corey Hart by wearing his sunglasses at night. Deputy Jett was very familiar with the intoxicated male due to prior contacts. The male had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath that could be smelled from several feet away, as well as, a nearly empty bottle of Steel Reserve. He was arrested for public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.”
“Intersection of Poplar Road and Warrenton Road, 6/24, 6:44 a.m. Deputy P.J. Leon responded to a call of a male laying in the median between the Northbound and Southbound lanes. When Deputy Leon arrived on scene, he made contact with a male who advised he ‘had too much to drink’. Considering the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and how unsteady he was on his feet, Deputy Leon had no choice but to agree. The male was arrested for public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.”