Stafford crime report: DUI, larceny, fraud

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “England Run Townhouses, 6/23, 7:50 p.m. Deputy S.D. Jett responded to a call of a breaking and entering. The victim advised someone had unlawfully entered her residence and stolen half of her marijuana. A witness observed a dark sedan outside the residence during the time of the incident.”

“DRUGS Rappahannock Regional Jail, 1745 Richmond Highway, 6/23, 1:58 a.m. Anyone forget where they left their drugs? Deputy S.A. Fulford found a suspected controlled substance in the parking lot of the jail. If anyone would like to claim their lost item, feel free to give us a call.”

“DUI Intersection of Centreport Parkway and the I 95 exit ramp, 6/24, 3:53 a.m. First Sergeant M.R. Flick and Deputy D.S. Jett responded to a call of a disabled vehicle. When they arrived, they observed a vehicle sitting at the green light, with an unconscious driver. When the driver woke up, deputies observed he had glassy, bloodshot eyes, and the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. The driver further advised he had a few shots of Hennessy prior to driving. Within the vehicle was an open container of alcohol. The driver was charged with driving under the influence, and drinking while driving. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.”

“Solomon Drive, 6/24, 11:19 a.m. Sergeant N. Zotos and Deputy P.J. Leon responded to a call of a disabled vehicle. When they arrived, they observed a vehicle in the middle of the road with a driver who had pinpoint pupils. After conducting field sobriety tests, the driver was charged with driving under the influence. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.”

“FRAUD CarPlug, 198 Tyler Von Way, 6/23, 11:11 a.m. Deputy S.M. Craig responded to a call of a fraud. Staff advised a male was extremely interested in a gray 2015 Mercedes, and purchased it for $44,000. The suspect used a check that was discovered to be fraudulent only after the vehicle had been driven away. If anyone knows a skinny black male who is approximately 5’11 and recently obtained a gray 2015 Mercedes without much financial hardship, the Sheriff’s Office would be very interested in hearing about it.”