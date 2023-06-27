Spanberger announces nearly $1.5 billion for Virginia broadband internet projects

By Uriah Kiser
Spanbeger

Rep. Abigail Spanberger: “U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger (D- Prince William, Stafford) today announced $1,481,489,572.87 in federal funding for Virginia broadband internet projects through the bipartisan infrastructure law’s Broadband Equality, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.”

“Through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Spanberger negotiated and voted to pass the creation of the $42.45 billion BEAD program within the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). These investments will help make sure that state and local governments can connect more Americans with the reliable high-speed internet access they need — including through supporting planning, deployment, and adoption efforts.”

“’Today’s announcement is a landmark moment in our work to close the digital divide across Virginia — and the economic benefits of this investment will benefit every Virginian. Additionally, this investment will help our Commonwealth reach its goal of universal broadband internet access for every Virginia family, business, and senior within the next few years,’” said Spanberger.”

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