Prince William County residents: Real Estate taxes due July, 17

Prince William County Government: “ Prince William County real estate taxes for the first half of 2023 are due on Monday, July 17, 2023. If you have not received a tax bill for your property and believe you should have, contact the Taxpayer Services Office at 1-703- 792-6710 or by email at [email protected].”

“The Taxpayer Services office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “

Payments can be made by electronic check, online via credit card or by phone, mail, or in person at the Sudley North and McCoart Taxpayer Services offices from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“A late payment penalty of 10 percent will be assessed on the unpaid tax balance if taxes are not paid in full by the due date. Interest at a rate of 10 percent per annum accrues monthly until the balance is paid in full.”