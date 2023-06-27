OmniRide to continue Stafford service, enhance commuter, local routes

Northern Virginia Transportation Commission: “The Commonwealth Transportation Board approved 13 projects that will provide nearly $48 million in funding for Arlington County, DASH, Fairfax Connector, Fairfax County, OmniRide, and Virginia Railway Express. The projects are part of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission’s I-395/95 Commuter Choice program, which uses revenue from tolls to support efforts to reduce traffic congestion.”

Here are some of the approved projects in our area:

OmniRide | Route D-200 Service Enhancement: Dale City to Ballston (Continuation) | $304,626

OmniRide | Prince William Metro Express Service Enhancement: Dale City to Franconia-Springfield Station (Continuation) | $671,678

OmniRide | Route 1 Local Service Enhancement: Quantico to Woodbridge Station (Continuation) | $755,020

OmniRide | Route 543: Staffordboro to Downtown Washington, D.C. (Continuation) | $1,025,441

OmniRide | Route 543: Staffordboro to Downtown Washington, D.C. (Continuation) | $1,025,441 OmniRide | Route 942: Staffordboro to the Pentagon (Continuation) | $1,638,926

Virginia Railway Express | Amtrak Step-Up Reinstatement on VRE Fredericksburg Line | $1,477,065

“’We’re excited about this impactful set of projects and that so many Northern Virginians spoke up about them. The level of support for the projects demonstrates the importance of better transit to our region’s quality of life.” said NVTC Chair Dalia Palchik.'”