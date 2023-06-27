Indecent exposure suspect catches additional charges

Prince William Police Department: “On June 25 at 1:22PM, officers responded to the 3400 block of Flint Hill Pl. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed the victim, a 36-year-old woman, observed an unknown man, later identified as the accused, exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures.”

“The accused fled on foot when the victim stated she was going to contact the police. While checking the area, officers located the accused and detained him without incident. At no point was there any physical contact between the victim and the accused. While investigating the incident, detectives determined the accused was involved in two additional indecent exposure incidents that were reported to have occurred in the 12200 block of Cotton Mill Dr. on June 20 and at Palm Beach Tan located at 12499 Dillingham Sq. on June 18.”

“Further investigation revealed the accused was also involved in an assault that was reported to have occurred in the area of Prince William Pkwy and Hoffman Dr. on June 19. During that encounter, the accused inappropriately touched a 44-year-old woman while both parties were walking. Following the investigations, the accused, identified as James Alexander CASTELL, was arrested. Arrested on June 25: James Alexander CASTELL, 32, of 12124 Presidio Way in Woodbridge, Charged with 3 counts of indecent exposure and 1 count of assault & battery Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

Aggravated Malicious Wounding | Hit & Run Crash Investigation – “On June 25 at 9:30AM, officers responded to the 14700 block of Kilhaven Ct. in Manassas (20112) to investigate a hit & run. The investigation revealed two victims, a 26-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman, were inside a vehicle driven by an acquaintance, identified as the accused, when a verbal altercation ensued.”

“At one point during the encounter, the accused stopped the vehicle in the above area and all three parties exited the vehicle. While outside the vehicle, the accused grabbed the female victim’s neck before separating from both victim’s and driving away. Before the victims were able to get out of the roadway, the accused abruptly turned the vehicle around and drove towards the victims, striking them with the vehicle. The victims alerted nearby residents who contacted the police. Both victims were transported to area hospitals where they are expected to recover.”

“Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Anthony Roni VAUGHN III. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.”

Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related – “On June 24 at 12:05PM, officers responded to investigate a domestic dispute that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 4100 block of Ferrara Ter. in Woodbridge (22193) on the evening of June 23.”

“The investigation revealed the victim, a 22-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. Throughout the evening of June 23 and into the early morning hours of June 24, the accused physically prevented the victim from leaving the residence. While inside the residence, the accused grabbed the victim’s neck, struck her with a hammer, took her property and cinched a belt around the victim’s neck before the parties separated.”

“The accused followed the victim out of the residence where the two got into another verbal altercation. The accused pushed the victim against a parked vehicle before pulling her to the ground. The victim then walked into a local business and contacted a family member who notified the police. The accused fled prior to police arriving in the area. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Lee Otis TAYLOR. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.”

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – “On June 24 at 11:25PM, officers responded to the 16000 block of Radburn St. in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed multiple shots were fired before

a vehicle was seen fleeing the area. No injuries or property damage were reported. While checking the area, officers located shell casings in the roadway.”

Residential Burglary – On June 16, officers responded to investigate a burglary that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 2700 block of Woodfern Ct. in Woodbridge (22192) at approximately 11:30AM on June 12. The investigation revealed surveillance footage of an unknown individual leaving the residence and walking through the backyard. Initially there were no signs of forced entry or missing property. On June 16, jewelry was reported missing. The suspect was described as a male last seen wearing a black baseball-style cap, a black mask, a black jacket, khaki-colored pants, grey sneakers, and carrying a blue handbag.”

Aggravated Malicious Wounding – “On June 25 at 8:57PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 1300 block of Redbud Ct. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting.”

“Officers arrived on scene and entered the residence where two victims, a 34-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid to the victims until fire and rescue personnel arrived and transported them to area hospitals where they are both expected to recover.”

“The investigation revealed four male acquaintances, including the two victims and the accused, were inside the residence when an altercation occurred. At one point during the altercation, the accused retrieved a firearm, and fired multiple rounds towards the victims. The fourth man was not injured. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Ariel Estanley JURADO, was arrested.”