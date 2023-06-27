Hood appointed high schools associate superintendent

Prince William County Schools E-News: “Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) has appointed Greg Hood as associate superintendent for high schools, effective July 1. Hood will assume this role following the retirement of William Bixby.”

“As associate superintendent for high schools, Hood will provide support and direction to the 13 comprehensive PWCS high schools, as well as alternative and specialty schools, and athletics and activities, with a total enrollment of approximately 29,000 students. This position serves as a member of the executive cabinet.”

“Hood joined PWCS from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), where he served in several roles during a 25-year career.”

Hood held several roles with FCPS including principal, assistant principal, director of student services, teacher, and school counselor.