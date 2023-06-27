Cowboy deputies round up missing bovine

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “Around 5:00 a.m. this morning, a resident in the 1900 block of Poplar Road found ‘Pumpkin’ the cow in her backyard. We heard she was able to herd ‘Pumpkin’ to her front porch and waited for deputies.”

“Deputy J.L. Jones responded to the scene and took stock of the situation. The owner was soon located at a nearby farm and arrived to escort ‘Pumpkin’ home. It would have been udder chaos, but Deputy Jones assisted with traffic control for the moove. Thanks to the cowoperation of everyone, this story has a happy ending,”