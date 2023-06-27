Action in Community Through Service: “(ACTS) has received $2,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. ACTS will use this gift to help feed over 700 families a month.”

“This donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation gives ACTS a significant boost in our ability to feed over 700 families a month and continue our mission to help our neighbors in crisis. Thank you very much, Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation,’” said David Strand, ACTS Interim CEO.

“This donation will provide ACTS the opportunity to better serve the food needs of the community by purchasing milk, cheese, yogurt, butter and other perishable dairy products. This donation enhances ACTS’ partnership with its local Food Lion stores. The local Food Lion stores play a significant role in helping ACTS nourish neighbors experiencing food insecurity. Local Food Lion stores provide ACTS Hunger Prevention Center with weekly donations of produce, meat and pastries. This partnership helps ACTS successfully carry out its mission to “foster Hope, provide Relief, and promote Self-sufficiency for Prince William area neighbors in crisis.”

“The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $17.8 million in grants.”