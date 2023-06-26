Fire at Interstate Business Park on Route 17

Stafford County Fire and Rescue: “Just after 9:30 P.M. on Sunday, June 25th, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) were dispatched for a reported structure fire in the 1300 block of Interstate Business Park just off of Warrenton Road. First arriving units marked on scene approximately five minutes later to find smoke coming from the front roof line and two bay doors of a two-story, subdivided warehouse building.”

“A bystander was attempting to extinguish the fire with a garden hose and advised there was a fire in one of the upstairs office spaces. Crews quickly began working to extinguish the fire, bringing the fire under control in approximately an hour due to difficult to access areas. The suite where the fire originated was not occupied at the time, and occupants of neighboring suites were able to self-evacuate without incident. One firefighter was transported for a minor illness.”

“The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. SCFR units were assisted on scene by the Fredericksburg Fire Department, Quantico Fire and Emergency Services, and the Fauquier Fire and Rescue Department.”

It was a busy weekend for fire crews working Route 17 over the weekend. On Saturday, June 24, crews were called to a Holiday Inn Express on Warrenton Road for a malfunctioning HVAC unit.

They evacuated the hotel, checked out the system, found no issues, and gave the all-clear.