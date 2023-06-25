Published June 25, 2023 at 2:20PM | Updated October 27, 2023 at 9:55AM

VDOT hot spots in the Fredericksburg district

Virginia Department of Transportation: “I-95 Northbound: Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) Sunday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Two lanes closed between mile markers 135-136 for paving work for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.”

“Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) Off-Ramp Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. The off-ramp from Interstate 95 northbound to Route 17/Route 17 Business at exit 133 will remain open, but single lane closures will be needed for traffic signal equipment installation.

I-95 Southbound.”

“Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 130 (Route 3) Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure for paving activities for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing.”

“Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg) Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single and double lane closures at mile markers 125-124. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. Construction to replace the Route 17 (Mills Drive) overpass of I-95.”

“Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 110 (Ladysmith) Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures for milling and paving work between mile markers 117-16.”

“Stafford County: Route 1 Northbound Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure between Centreport Parkway and Perchwood Drive. Milling and paving under permit for private entrance.”

“Route 628 (Eskimo Hill Road) Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Maintenance work on the bridge over CSX railroad tracks. One-way, alternating traffic, directed by a flagging crew.”