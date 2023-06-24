Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “With the upper low from earlier in the week still nearby, expect showers/thunderstorms around the area this weekend. Even better chances loom for Mon as a strong cold front approaches from the west. Severe thunderstorms and flooding are possible.”

“Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms between 11 am and 5 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Light south wind. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 pm, then isolated showers between 11 pm and 2 am. Patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light southwest wind. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”