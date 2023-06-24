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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

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National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “With the upper low from earlier in the week still nearby, expect showers/thunderstorms around the area this weekend. Even better chances loom for Mon as a strong cold front approaches from the west. Severe thunderstorms and flooding are possible.”

“Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms between 11 am and 5 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Light south wind. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 pm, then isolated showers between 11 pm and 2 am. Patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light southwest wind. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

“Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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