T. Clay Wood Elementary School hosts STEAM Extravaganza

Prince William County Public Schools: “Community organizations and business partners of T. Clay Wood Elementary School gathered from near and far to provide an incredible science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) expo for students and families.”

“The goal was to showcase their love for STEAM to elementary school students, and T. Clay Wood Elementary staff members and local partners delivered. The room was divided into different stations dedicated to a portion of STEAM, with hands-on activities for the students.”

Students and staff volunteered to create fun STEAM activities for students and parents, like creating slime and experimenting with how hot cans react to cold water.

“Students involved in different organizations such as the Kettle Run 4-H Club, Girls Scouts, and Boy Scouts of America volunteered and executed a plethora of science activities such as constructing Lego buildings, water cycle in a bag experiment, and marshmallows/toothpick towers to name a few.”

Several community agencies also had booths at the event providing families with information and resources as well.