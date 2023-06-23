Stafford shredding event tomorrow; National Night Out announced



Stafford Sheriff’s office: “While the wet weather might cancel some of your other plans, as of now, the Stafford Shred It event will continue. This event happening tomorrow starts at 9 a.m. If there are any last minutes changes we will update you.”

The drive-through event occurs at the county sheriff’s office, 1225 Courthouse in Stafford, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It’s $5 per box, up to 100 pounds per vehicle.

Also, the department announced the return of its popular National Night Out to take place in October at Stafford Marketplace in North Stafford. The department moved the event from August to October 2021. The event attracts thousands of people and hundreds of businesses.

Stafford Sheriff’s office: “National Night Out will be held October 3rd. We hope to see even more people this time around then last year Need to register? Registration opened today. You can sign up on our website staffordsheriff.com or using the link below. form.jotform.com/231515151848152“