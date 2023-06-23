Fredericksburg Nationals defeated 5-0

Fredericksburg Nationals: “The Fredericksburg Nationals were shut out at the hands of the Columbia Fireflies, opening up the second half with a 5-0 defeat.”

“Columbia got to starter Riley Cornelio in the bottom of the first inning. He allowed a leadoff double to Jean Ramirez, but battled to get the next two outs. Brett Squires then roped a double down the right field line to bring Ramirez in with the first run of the game. Later in the frame, Daniel Vazquez grounded a ball to shortstop that was misplayed, and allowed Squires to score an unearned run against Cornelio to go ahead 2-0.”

“Much like his start against Myrtle Beach last week, Cornelio was sharper after the first inning. He kept Columbia off the board through the fifth inning, but Fredericksburg could not solve the lefty Frank Mozzicato. He blanked the Freddies for five innings, while striking out six. The FredNats had traffic on the bases thanks to four hits and three walks, but a few timely double plays erased any threats.”