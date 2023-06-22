Prince William GOP congratulates Tuesday’s winners; 29th still too close to call

Prince William County Republican Committee: “As Chairman of the Prince William Republican Committee, I would like to offer my most enthusiastic congratulations to the winners in the June 20 Republican primaries, including Jeanine Lawson for County Chair, Bill Woolf in the 30th State Senate District, and John Stirrup in the 21st District of the House of Delegates.”

“I also would like to commend those Republican candidates that did not prevail, including Josh Quill and Robert Ruffolo; they demonstrated their courage and commitment to the principles of the Republican Party by undertaking all the ardors and difficulties of a political campaign.”

“We still do not know who has won in the 29th Senate District but the close race between Nikki Rattray Baldwin and Maria Martin demonstrates that the qualities of the candidates made it a difficult decision for Republican voters.”

“It is now time for Republican voters to rally behind their Prince William County candidates in the general elections this November. If the candidates are willing to lay their time, their effort, and their money on the line to save this county, can we do less?”

The primary race for Republicans and Democrats in Virginia’s 29th Senate District (portions of Prince William and Stafford counties) remains too close to call.

Incumbent Democrat Jeremy McPike is trying to hold on to his seat but faces tough competition from challenger and current House of Delegates member Elizabeth Guzman.

A total of 46 votes separates McPike and Guzman in the party’s primary challenge. McPike has held the seat since 2016. Guzman was elected to the House of Delegates in 2017.

Incumbent Democrat Jeremy McPike is trying to hold on to his seat but faces tough competition from challenger and current House of Delegates member Elizabeth Guzman.

A total of 46 votes separates McPike and Guzman in the party’s primary challenge. McPike has held the seat since 2016. Guzman was elected to the House of Delegates in 2017.

For Republicans, Maria Martin is challenging Nikki Rattray Baldwin for the party’s nomination. Only 10 votes separates the two candidates.

Martin has sought state-level office since 2019, first in the House of Delegates and now in the Senate.

Martin and Baldwin live in Prince William County. Martin is a Bolivian immigrant and Marine Corps wife and homemaker. Baldwin is a Navy veteran, a wife of a U.S. Marine of 13 years, and the mother of a 9-year-old boy.