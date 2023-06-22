‘Fourth in Fredericksburg:’ Events, street closures, parking locations

Fredericksburg City Government: “Notice of Downtown Street Closures on 4th of July: The 600-900 blocks of Sophia Street, 100 block of Hanover Street, and 100 block of Charlotte Street will be closed for a special event on Tuesday, July 4th, beginning at 2:00 A.M. and reopening at 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. There will be signs in place to indicate the restrictions, and vehicles will be towed at the owners’ expense early Tuesday morning that have not been removed from these streets.”

“4th of July Events: Fourth in Fredericksburg showcases all of the happenings on the 4th of July in the City of Fredericksburg. Daytime events begin at 7:30am with the Fallen Heroes 5 Miler Race, followed by the 9:30 am Children’s Roll N’ Stroll and the 10-4 pm Festival of the Streets and more! Evening events conclude with Fireworks over Virginia Credit Union Stadium and Pratt Park. Find details online: fredericksburgva.gov/fourthinfxbg”