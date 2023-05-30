NOVA Veterans Council bestows Memorial Day honors at Quantico National Cemetery

Published May 30, 2023 at 9:00AM | Updated May 31, 2023 at 1:41AM

At 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, 2023, the Potomac Region Veterans Council partnered with Quantico National Cemetery and Quantico Marine Corps Base for its annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

RPV Chair Rich Anderson: “I moderated the ceremony with about 500 attendees. The featured speaker was Army Brig. Gen. James W. Ring, Assistant Adjutant General of Virginia who will become Adjutant General next Saturday and be promoted to major general (two stars).”

“The PRVC has been planning and conducting the Memorial Day (in May) and Veterans Day (in November) ceremonies at Quantico National Cemetery since 1972.”