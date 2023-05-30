Quantico

NOVA Veterans Council bestows Memorial Day honors at Quantico National Cemetery

By Uriah Kiser
1/2

At 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, 2023, the Potomac Region Veterans Council partnered with Quantico National Cemetery and Quantico Marine Corps Base for its annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

RPV Chair Rich Anderson: “I moderated the ceremony with about 500 attendees. The featured speaker was Army Brig. Gen. James W. Ring, Assistant Adjutant General of Virginia who will become Adjutant General next Saturday and be promoted to major general (two stars).”

“The PRVC has been planning and conducting the Memorial Day (in May) and Veterans Day (in November) ceremonies at Quantico National Cemetery since 1972.”

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts