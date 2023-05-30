Kings Dominion now open daily for summer

It’s a sure sign of summertime. Kings Dominion begins daily operations today.

The park, at 16000 Theme Park Way in Doswell, is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

The Soak City water park inside Kings Dominion is open on weekends from noon until 7 p.m. The daily hours for both parks expand on June 10, when Soak City opens for daily summer operation.

New this year is the restored Grizzly rollercoaster, a 41-year-old wooden rollercoaster that the Gravity Group replaced two-thirds of its track.

Kings Dominion: “The Gravity Group has created an alternative track system that is being utilized in the retracking of The Grizzly. The new track system from The Gravity Group is entirely made of wood – preserving the integrity of a wooden roller coaster. The newly engineered precut track is by design up to thirty times stronger than the traditional wooden roller coaster track. The track is precut at The Gravity Group facility by precision equipment to the exact shape determined by the ride design.”

The fan-favorite show which debuted in the park’s Jungle X-Pedition area last year, “Let’s Get Wild,” will also return this year.

In April, Coaster 101 readers named Kings Dominion the best theme park in the U.S.

Coaster101: “We started with 70+ parks from across North America. After more than 56,000 individual votes cast, we’re ready to crown our 2023 Champion: Kings Dominion!”

“Kings Dominion proceeded to knock off SeaWorld Orlando in Round Two and their neighbors to the east, Busch Gardens Williamsburg, in Round Three, before taking down a pair of past Park Mania champions in Kings Island (2018) and Hersheypark (2019) to match up with Cedar Point in the finals.”

“Kings Dominion was able to ride their social media wave all the way to the Championship and the much coveted Park Mania Trophy!”