Memorial Day observances around the area

Memorial Day observance in Stafford County on Friday, May 26, 2023. Memorial Day observance in Prince William County on Friday, May 26, 2023. Memorial Day observance in Stafford County on Friday, May 26, 2023. Memorial Day observance in Prince William County on Friday, May 26, 2023. Memorial Day observance in Stafford County on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Local governments around the region held Memorial Day observances on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Stafford County Government: “Thank you on Memorial Day to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country and to their family and friends. Stafford honored their memories at a Memorial Day Ceremony on Friday.”

Prince William County Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin: Earlier today [Friday, May 26, 2023], I attended Prince William County’s Memorial Day Service at the McCourt Plaza. This Memorial Day, let us honor our fallen heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep our nation great!”

Prince William County Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega: “Beautiful Memorial Day ceremony today at McCoart. As we prepare for our cookouts and extended weekend with family and friends we cherish and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Remember and Honor!”

Manassas Park: “Manassas Park Memorial Day Weekend Flag Lowering Ceremony at City Hall to honor the memory of those who gave their lives in service to our country. Live stream:”