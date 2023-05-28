Governor orders flags lowered to half-staff for Memorial Day

Governor’s Office of Constituent Services: “In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in honor of Memorial Day.”

“Pursuant to the Code of Virginia, §2.2-3310.1, it is encouraged that all agencies and institutions of the Commonwealth display the POW/MIA flag on public buildings on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023, in memory and honor of the service and sacrifice of members of the armed forces of the United States who are or were prisoners of war or reported missing in action.”