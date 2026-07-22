Suetterlein, McNamara Seek Special Session to Extend Dominion-NextEra Merger Review

“State Sen. David Suetterlein and Del. Joe McNamara on Tuesday asked Gov. Abigail Spanberger to call a special session of the General Assembly to extend the time the Virginia State Corporation Commission has to review the proposed $67 billion Dominion Energy-NextEra merger,” Cardinal News reported. Under current law the SCC must rule within 180 days or the deal is approved by default, giving Virginia the shortest review window of any state involved.

The Roanoke County Republicans argue that forcing Virginia to decide first weakens its leverage and risks leaving Dominion ratepayers—who outnumber those in North Carolina and South Carolina—without the full benefit of any later concessions. A spokesperson said the governor is examining the merger’s effects on electricity costs, jobs and in-state renewable generation and is considering all options, including a special session.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads.

Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting.

Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.