Former Manassas Fire Official Justin Laidler Passes Away at 37

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of former Master Technician and Assistant Fire Marshal Justin M. Laidler,” the City of Manassas Fire & Rescue Department reported on Facebook. Laidler, born February 10, 1989, died July 20, 2026, after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of ALS; he served the department for more than 15 years before joining Frederick County Fire & Rescue as a Deputy Fire Marshal in September 2025.

He passed away at home in Woodstock surrounded by family and is survived by his wife Brittany and their three children, Grayson, Kellen, and Savannah. A celebration of life is planned for August 1 at Strasburg High School, with burial to follow at Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock.

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