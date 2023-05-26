Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023 Kate Clatterbuck to appear at visitor’s center, promote railway festival

“Historic Manassas Inc. Facebook page: “Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023, Kate Clatterbuck, will be making a special appearance in Manassas on Sunday, May 28, 2023. During her visit, she will dedicate her time to volunteering at the Manassas Visitors Center and actively promote ticket sales for the highly anticipated Manassas Railway Festival [Saturday, June 3, 2023].”

“From 9:00 am to 11:30 am, Kate Clatterbuck, the reigning Miss Virginia Volunteer, will engage with the community, emphasizing the significance of the Manassas Railway Festival and its impact on the region.”

“Kate Clatterbuck was crowned Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023 in August 2022 through the Miss Volunteer America organization, which focuses on community involvement and volunteerism. Throughout her reign, she has volunteered over 80 hours across various regions of Virginia, partnering with organizations such as the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Youth of Virginia Speak Out program, and Virginia Passenger Rail Authority.”

“The Manassas Railway Festival is an annual event celebrating the rich railway history of Manassas. It offers a variety of activities, including train rides, live entertainment, and historical exhibits. Admission to the Railway Festival is free, but the hour-long excursion rides to Clifton are ticketed. Tickets can also be purchased online for $7.50 per person, and can be purchase at the Visitor Center in Manassas or at https://insidenovatix.com/events/manassas-railway-festival-6-3-2023.”