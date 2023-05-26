Data center proposal threatens campground, mobile homes

Published May 26, 2023 at 1:40PM | Updated May 26, 2023 at 2:46PM

Insidenova: “A data center proposal in Gainesville is threatening the Hillwood Camping Park and several mobile homes.”

“Delaware Land LLC, associated with prominent data center developer Chuck Kuhn, is in contract to purchase 14 parcels between Routes 29 and 55 near Gainesville, with plans to build nearly 2 million square feet of data centers if it can get the Board of County Supervisors to go along with what will surely be a controversial rezoning.”

“Among the 81.9 acres proposed for rezoning is the Hillwood Camping Park, home to a number of mobile homes and campgrounds on over 15 acres.”