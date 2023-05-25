Joyner named new Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center president

Sentara Health announced today that Jeff Joyner, MHA, FACHE, has been named President of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Joyner will begin his tenure at SNVMC in June 2023.

Joyner comes to Sentara from Bassett Healthcare Network in Cooperstown, N.Y., where he served as Senior Vice President, Chief Hospital Executive at A.O. Fox Hospital, part of the Bassett Healthcare Network. He is recognized for creating a new culture and philosophy of growth for the hospital.

Before joining Basset Healthcare Network in 2015, he served as System Vice President, Operations at St. Joseph’s Healthcare System in Paterson, N.J., from 2013 to 2015.

“Following a national search, Sentara is proud to have Jeff Joyner join our organization to lead our operations in the Northern Virginia region,” said Paul A. Gaden, Regional President, Western Region of Sentara Health, which is headquartered in Hampton Roads, Va. “Jeff is an innovative and results-driven leader with a successful record in healthcare administration and government, and he has the strategic acumen to help Sentara achieve its mission to improve health every day.”

Joyner is returning to the Washington Metropolitan Area having held healthcare leadership positions that include: Vice President, Professional Services at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., from 2009 to 2013; Vice President, Patient Support Services and Director of Patient Registration at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Md., from 2001 to 2009; and Operations Manager of International Services and Financial Manager of Patient Access Services at Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital, from 1998 to 2001.

“I am excited about joining the Sentara team,” said Joyner. “One of the things that attracted me to the organization is not only the cutting-edge work being done in the Northern Virginia region but also broadly across Sentara Health that is known for being an innovative and progressive healthcare delivery system in the U.S.”

Joyner replaces Katherine Johnston, who retired in January 2023

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is a 183-bed, not-for-profit hospital in Woodbridge.