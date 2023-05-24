Manassas Railway Festival is set to take place on June 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The location will be Historic Manassas train station at 9431 West Street.

The 29th annual event is free to attend and visitors of all ages can participate in a activities and attractions. This event is held to help celebrate the railway history of the Manassas community.

It will be sponsored by Norfolk Southern and Virginia Railway Express (VRE). The festival offers the chance to explore model train displays, train memorabilia, and a range of specialty vendors.

Visitors also have the opportunity to purchase tickets to take a train ride on the VRE from Manassas to Clifton. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Manassas Train Station, $7.50 per person.

In addition to the model train displays and train memorabilia, the festival offers food and drink options, as well as live music and entertainment throughout the day.