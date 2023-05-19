Manassas police to begin annual CALEA review

Police in Manassas will begin their annual accreditation review process. The department seeks feedback from the community on how officers serve the city’s residents.

The Manassas City Police Department will have its CALEA Annual review later this year. Our department will post a public comment portal on our website and social media to enhance our ability to receive feedback from our community and ultimately improve our impact throughout the City.

The purpose of this public portal is to receive comments regarding the Manassas City Police Department’s compliance with CALEA standards, engagement in the service community, delivery of public safety services, and overall candidacy for accredited status. These comments can be in the form of commendations or

concerns.

The overall intent of the accreditation process is to provide the participating agency with information to support continuous improvement, as well as foster the pursuit of professional excellence. https://cimrs2.calea.org/396