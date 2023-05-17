Prince William Prince William honors 2023 teachers, principals of the year By Potomac Local News Published May 17, 2023 at 4:33PM | Updated August 13, 2024 at 6:26PM Prince William County Public Schools Teachers of the Year 2023 Charlotte Frame, Morgan McCole, Emily Sayer, Laura Kerbaugh [Photo: Lynn Forkell Greene] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #Meeting reporters #Prince William County Public Schools