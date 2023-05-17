Prince William

Prince William honors 2023 teachers, principals of the year

By Potomac Local News
Prince William County Public Schools Teachers of the Year 2023 Charlotte Frame, Morgan McCole, Emily Sayer, Laura Kerbaugh [Photo: Lynn Forkell Greene]

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