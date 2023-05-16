Take Me-Home-Tuesday: Meet Xyla and Zara!

Today’s Take Me-Home-Tuesday post comes from Prince William County Animal Service Center at 14807 Bristow Road, Manassas.

Xyla and Zara.

Both spayed females are two years old and are a bonded pair of labradors (mix). Both of them are also house trained and good with kids and other dogs. The staff and volunteers describe them as friendly, affectionate, playful, smart, curious, independent and loves to gve kisses.

If you want to apply or learn about either animal, go to the Prince William County Animal Shelter page at the top of this post. You can also call 1-703-792-6465, or email [email protected]