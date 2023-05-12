Firefighter suffers minor injury in house blaze

Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, May 11, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue

were dispatched for a reported structure fire in the 600 block of Payton Drive in the Hamlin Hills neighborhood near Fredericksburg.

Crews found heavy smoke from the front and heavy fire from the rear of a single-family residence. Crews quickly began working to extinguish the fire. The fire was brought under control in 20 minutes.

The four occupants could get out before the arrival of the units, and none reported injuries. The occupants were first alerted when they heard a noise in the house, and then the smoke alarms sounded.

The occupants are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. One firefighter was evaluated for a minor injury.

The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. SCFR units were assisted on the scene by the Fredericksburg Fire Department and Quantico Fire and Emergency Services.