New playground amenities in Memorial Park

Published May 10, 2023 at 8:00AM | Updated May 10, 2023 at 3:51PM

Fredericksburg has two new amenities for residents.

Ribbon cuttings for new recreation equipment were recently held along the Rappahannock River Heritage Trail and in Memorial Park, thanks to the generosity of local organizations, businesses, and individuals.

New outdoor fitness equipment is now available along the Heritage Trail. This trailside fitness gym includes five stations designed to help with strength, flexibility, core, balance, and agility.

A ceremonial first pull-up was done in place of cutting a ribbon. Manarc – Borne the Battle, Elks Lodge #875, Rappahannock Properties, Goodwin and Smith, and the Community Foundation all donated to this facility which will aid the health and wellness of the many users of the trail. The fitness stations are along the paved riverside trail, 200 yards southeast of the Old Mill Park entrance. This trail is free and open to the public all day, year-round.

New ADA-accessible playground equipment has been added to Memorial Recreation Park’s popular playground at Kenmore Avenue & Mary Ball Street.

Five new pieces were installed, with three of the pieces located by the brick walkway. A new swing has also been installed. These pieces were donated by the Kiwanis of Fredericksburg in commemoration of their 100-year anniversary of service to the community.

The playground is free and open to the public during park hours, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.