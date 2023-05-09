Manassas police to hold elder care fair

The Manassas City Police Department has organized a free event to educate individuals about the care of senior citizens.

Topics at the fair include The Continuum of Elder Care, Safety and Security, Legal Concerns as We Age, and Area Resources and Services for Elders.

This event will occur on Saturday, May 13, at Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, in Manassas, at 9 a.m.

The following organizations will be present as resources for the public:

MCPD Investigative Services

MCPD Community Services

Comfort Keepers of Greater Prince William

UVA Health

Prince William Area Agency on Aging

Manassas City Social Services

Prince William County Sheriff’s Office

Commonwealth Attorney’s Office

Prince William Community Services

Action in Community Through Service (Acts)

Virginia Department of Veteran Services

Northern Virginia Legal Services

Volunteer Prince William

According to a press release, the rate of elderly citizens becoming victims of crime has risen dramatically in the past years.

Potomac Local News asked the department what kinds of crime the elderly are in danger of and how much the crime rate increased, but did not receive a response.